B-Squad Dog Rescue annual Pup Crawl this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Director of Marketing Ashley Carrison and Board Member Misten Long joined us this morning to learn more about this fun community event. B-Squad Dog Rescue is a 100% volunteer-led organization that focuses on healing, fostering, and finding forever homes for at-risk dogs. This Saturday will be their second annual Pup Crawl from 1 pm to 7 pm at 5 different breweries in Downtown Sioux Falls. Register on their website or at Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars. https://bsquaddogrescue.com/events/b-squad-pup-crawl-2022/

