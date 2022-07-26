Avera Medical Minute
Census data shows where Sioux Falls area workers come from

Although Confluence had the winning design for a new and improved Falls Park, that still means the company and city want feedback from community members.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s largest metro is frequently mentioned as a growing area with people coming from all over looking for work and a new place to call home. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau is providing concrete data on how many are following that trend and where people are coming from. Bob Mundt, the President and CEO of Sioux Falls Development Foundation, will be on Dakota News Now at 4:00 to discuss the trends and what else his staff has discovered.

