Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde commits to play college football for SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football season is less than a month away from starting and one of the state’s top prospects (as well as a Pigskin Preview Cover kid!) has made his college choice.

Jefferson senior Griffin Wilde announced via Twitter today that he’s committed to play up the road in Brookings at South Dakota State.

I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to @GoJacksFB🔵🟡 thank you to my family, friends, and all the coaches who got me to where I am today! Thank you for believing in me @HolyNutmeg @CoachLujan @Coach_JDavis pic.twitter.com/p066kg5u6s — Griffin Wilde (@GriffinWilde1) July 25, 2022

As a junior Wilde had 54 receptions for 912 yards and 14 touchdowns and even took three kickoffs back for touchdowns as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.