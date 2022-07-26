Jefferson’s Griffin Wilde commits to play college football for SDSU
Senior-to-be hauled in 54 passes for 912 yards and 14 touchdowns
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football season is less than a month away from starting and one of the state’s top prospects (as well as a Pigskin Preview Cover kid!) has made his college choice.
Jefferson senior Griffin Wilde announced via Twitter today that he’s committed to play up the road in Brookings at South Dakota State.
As a junior Wilde had 54 receptions for 912 yards and 14 touchdowns and even took three kickoffs back for touchdowns as well.
