Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Washington Pavilion receives largest donation by single person

As representatives from the Washington Pavilion accept the largest single gift from an...
As representatives from the Washington Pavilion accept the largest single gift from an individual in its history, they will discuss what this means for the nonprofit and how the generous donation will be used live at 2 p.m.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Washington Pavilion announced that the nonprofit accepted the largest single gift from an individual in its history.

Darrin Smith, President, and CEO of the Washington Pavilion said the donor, Patricia Knutson from Vermillion, donated $1.2 million to the Washington Pavilion. Later in life, Knutson cared for two little girls and created lasting memories with them at the Washington Pavilion. Knutson was 71 years old when she passed away on May 6, 2020.

Read more below.

Smith said, in her life, Knutson was active in the arts and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology, and later Knutson discovered an interest in the Russian Orthodox religion and graduated with a Master’s in Divinity in New York.

“We are excited to utilize these dollars, of course benefiting the community, and it will specifically be earmarked for the Kirby Science Discovery Center, that is where Patricia or Patty liked to take the girls and enjoy their time,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer with the Washington Pavilion. “We have some very fun and exciting projects in store with these dollars and that announcement will be coming at a later time.”

About the Washington Pavilion

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science, and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations.

For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Smiling
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
Jeremy Ward poses for a portrait in front of his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home...
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks
A Sioux Falls is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident near Sam’s Club Sunday afternoon.
Man in the hospital after motorcycle accident in Sioux Falls
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

Latest News

Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
Police: Wanted Clark man faces multiple domestic abuse charges
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Sanford sign (file photo)
Animal rights group files complaint against Sanford Health
A 70-million-year old fossil preserved a baby dinosaur still curled up inside its egg.
States with the most dinosaur fossils