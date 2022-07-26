Washington Pavilion receives largest donation by single person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the Washington Pavilion announced that the nonprofit accepted the largest single gift from an individual in its history.

Darrin Smith, President, and CEO of the Washington Pavilion said the donor, Patricia Knutson from Vermillion, donated $1.2 million to the Washington Pavilion. Later in life, Knutson cared for two little girls and created lasting memories with them at the Washington Pavilion. Knutson was 71 years old when she passed away on May 6, 2020.

Smith said, in her life, Knutson was active in the arts and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology, and later Knutson discovered an interest in the Russian Orthodox religion and graduated with a Master’s in Divinity in New York.

“We are excited to utilize these dollars, of course benefiting the community, and it will specifically be earmarked for the Kirby Science Discovery Center, that is where Patricia or Patty liked to take the girls and enjoy their time,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer with the Washington Pavilion. “We have some very fun and exciting projects in store with these dollars and that announcement will be coming at a later time.”

About the Washington Pavilion

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science, and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations.

