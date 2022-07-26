Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Loose dog bit young teen at Terrace Park

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a loose dog bit a young teen while he was playing at the park with friends.

According to a press release from the city, the victim said on Monday around 7 p.m. a black and grey “baby-looking pit bull” bit him on the lower leg, causing several wounds. The report stated that the boy’s injuries required stitches. The kids did not see which direction the dog ran or if it was wearing a collar. Animal Control was called around 9 p.m.

The release says the dog may have come from a home close to West Madison St and North Lake Avenue.

Animal Control is looking to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Smiling
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
Jeremy Ward poses for a portrait in front of his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home...
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Latest News

Census data shows where Sioux Falls area workers come from
More Isolated Showers and Storms for Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
Stock photo of scales of justice.
A look at state Supreme Court elections