Loose dog bit young teen at Terrace Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a loose dog bit a young teen while he was playing at the park with friends.

According to a press release from the city, the victim said on Monday around 7 p.m. a black and grey “baby-looking pit bull” bit him on the lower leg, causing several wounds. The report stated that the boy’s injuries required stitches. The kids did not see which direction the dog ran or if it was wearing a collar. Animal Control was called around 9 p.m.

The release says the dog may have come from a home close to West Madison St and North Lake Avenue.

Animal Control is looking to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

