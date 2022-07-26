More showers and storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see another chance for some showers and thunderstorms to roll through the region today. Central South Dakota will see the best chance of rain through this morning. As storms move to the east, we’ll see them move into the Aberdeen area by late morning and into the early afternoon. Any thunderstorms should roll through Sioux Falls later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

After Tuesday, it looks like we’ll dry out a bit and temperatures will be pretty nice! Through the middle to the end of the week, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine with high temperatures hanging out in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will be much lower, too.

Sunshine will continue for Thursday and Friday with temperatures remaining in the lower to mid 80s. By this weekend, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit. We’ll jump into the upper 80s to the lower 90s by Saturday and the low to mid 90s look to return by Sunday and last through early next week. We’ll also bring in some slight chances for thunderstorms by the beginning of next week. The heat will linger throughout much of next week.

