Natural Grocers prepares for Sioux Falls opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Natural Grocers began in Colorado over 65 years ago. The shop is now preparing to open its doors in Sioux Falls for the very first time Wednesday morning.

“Sioux Falls and South Dakota, in general, is really a growing area and we just really want to be a part of it we have stores all around the midwest but this is our first in South Dakota so we’re just excited to be here,” Operations Director Brian Philips said.

Providing healthy products at a low price is one of the store’s biggest goals.

“We want to make sure that we not only have the right products and the best products we can carry, but we need to make sure people can afford to buy it too so that’s why we keep our prices as low as possible,” Philips said.

Discounts aren’t the only thing the company is about though as they also hope to help the environment by selling healthy organic items.

“It feels really good as a parent and as a consumer to shop knowing that the things you are buying are good for you and good for the environment,” Public Relations Manager Katie Macarelli said.

MORE: Rev It Up Grille offers unique meals alongside entertainment experience.

Wednesday’s grand opening will feature sweepstakes, gift card giveaways, and discounts on items throughout the store.

“The first 150 people in line will be getting gift cards with mystery gift cards from $5 all the way up to $500 then we will also have a prize wheel with gifts given out all throughout the day,” Macarelli said.

Natural Grocers is located at 2601 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls and opens its doors for the first time at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.