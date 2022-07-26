Police: Wanted Clark man faces multiple domestic abuse charges

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Clark Police Department are asking for the public to help locate a wanted man.

Officials say the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Ambrose from Clark is facing multiple charges including Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Aggravated Assault (strangulation), Simple Assault (intentionally causing bodily harm), Interference with emergency communications, and Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The victim filed for a protection order against Ambrose, which is set to expire on their court date- Aug. 8, according to court documents. Photo evidence shows the victim sustained multiple injuries including a black eye, blood on her face, scrapes on her leg, marks on her neck, and she is seen in a neck brace.

Anyone who knows where Ambrose is located should contact Clark Police immediately at (605) 532-3112. Anyone harboring Ambrose can face charges.

