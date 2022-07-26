Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Record rain causes heavy flooding in St. Louis area; 1 dead

Flash flooding spread across St. Louis with the Pacific Northwest bracing for hot weather. (CNN, KMOV, KPTV, ST LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT, CAL FIRE, VICTORRIA ADAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, killing one person, displacing many others and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

One person died when a car in St. Louis was found covered in more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of water. Several puppies drowned when a building became flooded at Stray Paws Adoptables, a stray dog rescue operation in St. Peters, a St. Louis suburb. Firefighters in boats rescued other dogs from the building.

Damage across the region was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Most of the rain fell in a few hours shortly after midnight.

By noon, about 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain had fallen at Lambert Airport, demolishing the previous daily record of 6.85 inches set Aug. 20, 1915, when remnants of the Galveston, Texas, hurricane moved north to St. Louis. Forecasters expected more storms through the rest of the week.

Firefighters were busy with water rescues. Sections of interstates 70, 64, 55 and 44 were all closed at various times as water swamped the roadways. Some motorists took to social media to report being stranded for hours.

In the city of St. Louis, the fire department rescued people from several homes after floodwaters made it into houses. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said at a news conference that many homes suffered significant damage, and some roofs were collapsing under the weight of the water.

Across the region, firefighters and other first responders rescued more than 100 people, mostly from vehicles that tried to pass through water-covered roadways.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of cars that have been door-deep and also roof-deep in some of these low-lying areas,” Jenkerson said.

The water was above the roof of a car found just after 10 a.m. in a neighborhood near Forest Park. One person was pulled out but pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

In the St. Louis County town of Brentwood, residents were forced to evacuate when Deer Creek overflowed. Rising waters also threatened homes in Ladue, one of the wealthiest cities in Missouri.

Flooding was so bad that the iconic Gateway Arch closed for the day.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marshall Pfahler said a storm stalled over the St. Louis area around midnight and kept pouring water over the same relatively narrow band.

“You have this swath of up to 10-inch amounts, and a county or two south they had a trace or even less,” Pfahler said.

The remarkable rainfall followed a period of extended drought in the region. The ground was rock-hard before Tuesday morning and Pfahler said that may have played a small role in the flash flooding. A bigger factor, he said, was that the storm hit a metro area with a lot of concrete and asphalt, rather than grassy areas that could absorb the moisture more readily.

While the St. Louis region got the worst of it, other places were soaked, too. The central Missouri town of Mexico received more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain. Similar rainfall totals were reported in parts of southern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Smiling
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
Jeremy Ward poses for a portrait in front of his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home...
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Latest News

This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists
Stock photo of scales of justice.
A look at state Supreme Court elections