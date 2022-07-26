Sunday features come down to the wire at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second to last Sunday night of racing in July at Huset’s Speedway was second to none for any week this year when it came down to the finishes in the evening’s feature races.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Shaun Taylor breaking away from the pack to win the Late Model Street Stocks

-Brandon Bosma dominating the 305 Sprints

-Brooke Tatnall taking advantage of race leaders nearly wrecking to steal the checkered flag

