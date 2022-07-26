Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By Ryan Foley and Margery Beck
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members - including a 6-year-old girl - at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?

Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple’s 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog Smiling
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion
Jeremy Ward poses for a portrait in front of his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home...
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Latest News

Stock photo of scales of justice.
A look at state Supreme Court elections
Simion's Tacos
California-style taqueria opened in Sioux Falls
Teachers in Huron received a free bag full of pencils, pens, scissors, markers, crayons and more.
Teachers receive bags of free school supplies in Huron
Although Confluence had the winning design for a new and improved Falls Park, that still means...
Census data shows where Sioux Falls area workers come from