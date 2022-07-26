Teachers receive bags of free school supplies in Huron

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Teachers in the Huron area were treated to a free bag of school supplies at the local McDonald’s on Tuesday, thanks to the Leonard Management Classroom Kits Teacher’s Event.

Leonard Management, the franchise owner of several McDonald’s in South Dakota, has been giving free school supplies to teachers for three years. Last year, they handed out over $30,000 in supplies to teachers in South Dakota and Nebraska.

“It started because we wanted to give back to the community. We’ve always heard those stories of teachers using their own money to buy school supplies for their classrooms. We really saw that void and and saw an opportunity to try and help and fill that void,” said Nathan Leonard, owner of Leonard Management.

The bags included pencils, Post-Its, tissues, glue, scissors, pens, markers and crayons. Leonard says this year, it was particularly important to continue the event, as inflation is bumping up the costs of school supplies.

”I think that this year especially, with rising costs and everything, that we really wanted to play our part in the community. It really shows our involvement by doing something like this,” said Leonard.

Teachers are often responsible for paying for their own classroom supplies. According to Savings.com, teachers spent an average of $511 on school supplies in 2021. Back-to-school costs are expected to rise in 2022 for parents as well.

Teachers in the Huron School District are among those who pay out-of-pocket for their materials.

”We do get a small check every year from our PTO, but then most anything else we would pay for out of pocket,” said Brandi Knippling, a kindergarten teacher at Buchanan Elementary in Huron.

Knippling says she’s not only worried about paying for her own supplies, but if her students will be able to start the school year prepared.

”I’ve noticed the prices have gone up, just already starting. I do worry too, we’re a lower-income community, and I’m scared kids will show up without the needed school supplies and I’ll have to provide them,” said Knippling.

Knippling is already budgeting what she will and won’t be able to buy for her students.

“Probably more of the fun stuff I won’t get to buy as much and focus more on the things I’ll actually need for school,” said Knippling.

That’s why, to her, even a small bag of school supplies for free goes a long way.

”Just knowing that this business in our community does support teachers and wants to help,” said Knippling.

Leonard Management gave over 75 teachers a bag of free supplies in Huron, and will be handing out more at upcoming Classroom Kits Teacher’s Events in Yankton on July 29th and in Pierre on August 9th.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.