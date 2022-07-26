Avera Medical Minute
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say

File.
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the James River in eastern South Dakota.

The incident took place Friday south of Frankfort, according to the Spink County Sheriff’s Office.

Two girls were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. when one of the girls went under and did not resurface. Her body was found the next morning about 50 yards downstream from where she was last seen.

The girl was a member of a local Hutterite Colony, Watertown Radio reports. Her name has not been released.

The Spink County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Game Fish and Parks, Frankfort and Redfield fire departments, Redfield Ambulance, the Huron Dive Team and Spink County Emergency Management.

