THREE-PEAT COMPLETE! Sioux Falls claims third straight State Little League Title

Rally from 6-2 loss in series opener against Harney to take championship with 12-9 win in game two
Defeat Harney 12-in winner-take-all game
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team went undefeated at the state tournament in Rapid City over the weekend to return to the championship game seeking third straight title.

Going 2-0 gave them the luxury of knowing their opponent, Harney, would have to beat them twice to take the trophy.

That came in handy today on Championship Monday.

After falling to Harney 6-2 in the opener, Sioux Falls bats came alive in the winner-take-all second game, outslugging Harney 12-9 to claim Sioux Falls’ third consecutive South Dakota State Little League title.

Sioux Falls now heads to Whitestown, Indiana, for the Midwest Regional August 5-12.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

