Twins fans & fellow former players celebrate Oliva & Kaat’s induction into Baseball Hall of Fame

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COOPERSTOWN, NY (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in 11 years Minnesota Twins fans had one of their former greats inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And they actually had two with Jim Kaat joining Tony Oliva yesterday to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

That led to a pretty good showing from Twins Territory out in Cooperstown over the weekend. Not only did plenty of fans making the trip to celebrate baseball immortality, several other former Twins greats made the trip to celebrate a pair of players who they admired growing up and learned from as they came through the organization.

Oliva and Kaat are the fifth and sixth players to be inducted into the HAll of Fame as Minnesota Twins, joining Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Burt Blyleven and Rod Carew.

