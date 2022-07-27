10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -4 champions were crowed at the SDGA State Junior golf championships Tuesday in Rapid City. And inspiring story of a Rapid City swimmer who’s in the Transplant Games this week in San Diego. Joe Rempp talks about the SF Little League team advancing to the regionals in Indiana, Adam Thielen is ready for Vikings camp that starts tomorrow and the Canaries try to escape the basement again in the American Association west division.

