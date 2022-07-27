Canaries try to escape AA West Division basement with win at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries have dropped back into last place in the American Association West Division starting play Tuesday night after losing 7 of the last 10 games.

The Birds played at Kansas City against the high-powered offense of the Kansas City Monarchs (40-22) just a half game back of Sioux City and 4.5 behind Lincoln for the final playoff spot in the division.

David Thompson scored on an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and that would prove to be all the scoring in Tuesday night’s contest as Kansas City dealt Sioux Falls a 1-0 loss at Legends Field.

The Monarchs loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning but Neil Lang struck out Darnell Sweeney to end the threat.

Thompson drew a one-out walk in the fifth frame and reached third base on a Matt Adams single. Casey Gillaspie then delivered a sacrifice fly to plate Thompson and that would be more than enough run support for Matt Hall. The former big leaguer allowed three hits over six shutout innings and struckout seven.

Sioux Falls’ best scoring chance came in the fourth inning, putting runners at the corners with two outs before a strikeout ended the threat. The Canaries would get just two runners into scoring position the rest of the way.

Lang allowed a run on six hits in six innings and struck out four in a 117-pitch outing. Five different Canaries recorded a hit as Sioux Falls drops to 24-37 overall. The two teams will rematch Wednesday night at 7:00pm.

