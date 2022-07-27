Coach is excited that his Sioux Falls Little team is heading back to Regional in Indianapolis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little league team rallied after losing a game yesterday to win the state championship in Rapid City over the host team Harney. That means it’s the 2nd straight year the team will advance to the regional tournament in Indianapolis.

Head coach Joe Rempp was on Calling All Sports today, but gave his tired team the night off from practice after getting home around midnight. Needless to say, he’s excited to have their season extended after a hard-fought win.

Rempp says, ”You know nothing’s going to be given to you. You have to fight for every out and fight for every run to score and they’re very resilient. They competed to the very end. You know that first game yesterday wasn’t what we wanted but the second game they kind of wiped it clean and came out and competed for that second one and we brought it home. So I’m so happy for them.”

The team has a few day to rest up and get ready for Indianapolis. They leave for Indiana next Wednesday and start play on August 5th. Last year’s team was gone for almost a month after winning the regional and advancing to Williamsport.

