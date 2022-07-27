Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coach is excited that his Sioux Falls Little team is heading back to Regional in Indianapolis

State championship in Rapid City leads to Regional Tourney next week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little league team rallied after losing a game yesterday to win the state championship in Rapid City over the host team Harney. That means it’s the 2nd straight year the team will advance to the regional tournament in Indianapolis.

Head coach Joe Rempp was on Calling All Sports today, but gave his tired team the night off from practice after getting home around midnight. Needless to say, he’s excited to have their season extended after a hard-fought win.

Rempp says, ”You know nothing’s going to be given to you. You have to fight for every out and fight for every run to score and they’re very resilient. They competed to the very end. You know that first game yesterday wasn’t what we wanted but the second game they kind of wiped it clean and came out and competed for that second one and we brought it home. So I’m so happy for them.”

The team has a few day to rest up and get ready for Indianapolis. They leave for Indiana next Wednesday and start play on August 5th. Last year’s team was gone for almost a month after winning the regional and advancing to Williamsport.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
Dog Smiling
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Geraets is one of 4 state champs crowned at SDGA Junior Championships in Rapid City
Geraets and Jansa crowned champs along with 2 others in RC at State Junior Golf Tournament
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
Canaries try to escape AA West Division basement with win at Kansas City
Rapid City's Missy Peterson will swim in Transplant Games later this week in San Diego
Missy Peterson has overcome incredible challenges to swim at the Transplant Games in San Diego
Vikings Adam Thielen is excited for camp to start with new Head Coach
Thielen and veteran Vikings are excited about the new coaching staff in Minnesota