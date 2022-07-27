Geraets and Jansa crowned champs along with 2 others in RC at State Junior Golf Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDGA Junior State Golf Tournaments concluded Tuesday in rainy Rapid City with 4 champions crowned.

Reese Jansa out-dueled her high school teammate from Harrisburg to win by in the girls 16-18 division. The Sioux Falls golfer and future Toledo Rocket shot a 75-76 for a 151 two day total and a 6-shot win over Mattie Weidenbach.

In the boys 16-18 division it came right down to the wire with Bennett Geraets of Sioux Falls shooting a 70 on Tuesday and a 141 to beat Eric Munson of Tea by 2 shots. Munson shot a 73-143. Taten Mauney of Sioux Falls edged his older brother Radley for 3rd place with a 147. Radley fired a 70 Tuesday and 149 overall.

In the girls 14-15 division Lauren Knapp of Rapid City was medalist with a 161 total. Allison Kennedy of Spearfish shot a 165.

And in the boys 14-15 Charlie Swift of Harrisburg was the champion after a 75-151 two-day total. Ben Gibson of Rapid City was 2nd at 153. Jerome Zebroski of Watertown was 4th with a 159. Riley Zebroski also finished 4th in the girls 16-18 division with a 164 total.

