Homeless Task Force announced upcoming meetings and members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City Council adopted a resolution on June 7, 2022, establishing a homeless task force to study homelessness within Sioux Falls, and to make policy recommendations to reduce homelessness over a ten-year period.

The new Homeless Task Force will hold its first meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Carnegie Town Hall. The opening meeting will provide task force members an opportunity to hear from local policy experts from nonprofit organizations with experience in homeless individuals. The second meeting will provide community members an opportunity to share their ideas with the task force, according to a press release. This second meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Carnegie Town Hall.

These meetings will be recorded and available at SiouxFalls.Org/Homeless. The website also has information on future meeting dates, agendas, and resource documents.

Members of the task force include:

• Rich Merkouris, Task Force Chair

• Kari Benz

• Mike Curtis

• Michelle Erpenbach

• Dustin Haber

• Anny Libengood

• Terry Liggins

• Andy Patterson

• Jesse Schmidt

• Marshall Selberg

• Curt Soehl

• Rebecca Wimmer

• Kadyn Wittman

The Task Force’s final recommendations must be delivered to the Mayor and City Council on or before Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

