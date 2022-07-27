Missy Peterson has overcome incredible challenges to swim at the Transplant Games in San Diego

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rapid City’s Missy Peterson has made a big splash in the pool this summer. What she’s done is remarkable. She’s preparing to swim at the Transplant Games of America late this week in San Diego. And as Vic Quick tells us, her story is very inspiring.

WHEN MISSY PETERSON WAS JUST A YEAR OLD SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS. 25 YEARS AGO SHE WAS GIVEN A DOUBLE LUNG TRANSPLANT.

Missy says, “And they said if you want to continue with your life you are going to need a lung transplant. And that was not easy to hear but I knew that was in the cards at me for some point and it was very new at the time and they also told me that I may only live for five years. Here I am 25 and a half years later still trying to go strong.”

PETERSON DOESN’T HAVE THE NORMAL LUNG CAPACITY. BUT THAT DOESN’T SLOW HER DOWN AS SHE WILL SWIM AT THE TRANSPLANT GAMES OF AMERICA AT THE END OF THIS MONTH IN SAN DIEGO.

Peterson says, “You know it was one of the things I could do after transplant. I couldn’t do it before transplant because I had to stop and cough and catch my breath. I went to the first transplant games in 1998 and I golfed and I did one swim race and from that point on I was just hooked.”

WHEN PETERSON IS IN THE POOL SHE IS FOCUSED ON HER RACE, BUT SHE ALSO THINKS ABOUT HER ORGAN DONOR THAT MADE IT ALL POSSIBLE.

Peterson says, “Come on help me swim, help me swim, get me to the finish line and I’m doing this for you. Let’s get there, Let’s get there. I’m constantly thinking about her and I’m doing it for both of us because I know her not being able to live her life anymore it’s important for me to live that life for her.”

PETERSON HOPES SHE WILL INSPIRE OTHERS WHO HAVE RECEIVED TRANSPLANTS TO SAY ACTIVE. SHE ALSO HOPES HER STORY BRINGS ATTENTION TO ORGAN DONATION.

Peterson says, “Share our stories with the world and try to encourage people to be organ donors and show them that this is what we are doing with those gifts we’ve been given. We’re not letting them go to waste, we are out there competing, we are working out at home, we are training, we’re trying to make the best our of a life we’ve been given.”

