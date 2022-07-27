More sunshine, nice temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for most of our Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the north with low to mid 80s the farther south you go. There is a slight chance we could see a few isolated thunderstorms, especially south of I-90 this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll be staying dry. Overall, the threat of severe weather will be very, very low today. Overnight, it will be good sleeping weather with lows falling into the 50s.

Sunshine will continue for Thursday and Friday with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 70s to near 80 on Thursday and then only be a few degrees warmer on Friday. By this weekend, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit. We’ll jump into the upper 80s to the lower 90s by Saturday and the low to mid 90s look to return by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll be heating up again. Highs will jump back into the mid to upper 90s across the region. Other than a slight chance of a storm here and there, it looks like we’ll stay pretty dry.

