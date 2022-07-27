Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New liquor license lottery in Sioux Falls takes first spin

Seven on-sale licenses were drawn today, as well as 17 off-sale.
Seven on-sale licenses were drawn today, as well as 17 off-sale.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The old system for granting a Sioux Falls liquor license was to have an applicant pay just over a thousand dollars and be placed on a waiting list.

City Council changed the process to a liquor license lottery, and today was the first day of this new way, under the observance of city attorney Stacy Kooistra.

“It’s valuable on a number of fronts. Of course, for the applicants who are hoping to obtain a license. It’s important because it impacts their business, and it’s important for the community because this is a process that needs to be transparent,” said Kooistra.

Leading up to this day, open discussions with applicants.

“We used a very due process-oriented method for all of this so that people have an idea of what’s coming and so that they can plan accordingly,” said Kooistra.

One of the winners today, Amulya Rai, couldn’t wait to tell the rest of the family back at Kathmandu Indian cuisine.

“Yeah, it’s a big win,” said Rai. “I was really excited, and I texted my brother too, and he should be happy.”

Others didn’t get their number called today. Don Rose of Shenanigan’s Sports Bar and Grill was one of them.

“I did not get it. I didn’t get chosen. It’s okay. There were other applicants ahead of me, and they got chosen. They’re happy,” said Rose.

Seven on-sale licenses were drawn today, as well as 17 off-sale.

“There’s a lot of applicants; you got to do something. So it’s better to do it this way,” said Rose.

The staff drew every number and documented it in case one of the winners couldn’t complete the final process.

One thing that does appear to be the same is that some applicants receive a license and have no plans actually to use it but to sell it for a profit.

We asked if the new process allows reselling of a liquor license and received the confirmation that licenses can be resold once the entire application process and fees are paid.

The resale market prices for Sioux Falls liquor licenses are not public information, so the amount of profit is not fully known.

An off-sale license is $533 with an annual renewal fee of $533. An on-sale license is just over $240,000 with a renewal fee of $1,500.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the...
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway,...
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Noem asks Biden to reconsider Title IX changes concerning transgender students’ rights
Beautiful for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather