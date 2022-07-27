New liquor license lottery in Sioux Falls takes first spin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The old system for granting a Sioux Falls liquor license was to have an applicant pay just over a thousand dollars and be placed on a waiting list.

City Council changed the process to a liquor license lottery, and today was the first day of this new way, under the observance of city attorney Stacy Kooistra.

“It’s valuable on a number of fronts. Of course, for the applicants who are hoping to obtain a license. It’s important because it impacts their business, and it’s important for the community because this is a process that needs to be transparent,” said Kooistra.

Leading up to this day, open discussions with applicants.

“We used a very due process-oriented method for all of this so that people have an idea of what’s coming and so that they can plan accordingly,” said Kooistra.

One of the winners today, Amulya Rai, couldn’t wait to tell the rest of the family back at Kathmandu Indian cuisine.

“Yeah, it’s a big win,” said Rai. “I was really excited, and I texted my brother too, and he should be happy.”

Others didn’t get their number called today. Don Rose of Shenanigan’s Sports Bar and Grill was one of them.

“I did not get it. I didn’t get chosen. It’s okay. There were other applicants ahead of me, and they got chosen. They’re happy,” said Rose.

Seven on-sale licenses were drawn today, as well as 17 off-sale.

“There’s a lot of applicants; you got to do something. So it’s better to do it this way,” said Rose.

The staff drew every number and documented it in case one of the winners couldn’t complete the final process.

One thing that does appear to be the same is that some applicants receive a license and have no plans actually to use it but to sell it for a profit.

We asked if the new process allows reselling of a liquor license and received the confirmation that licenses can be resold once the entire application process and fees are paid.

The resale market prices for Sioux Falls liquor licenses are not public information, so the amount of profit is not fully known.

An off-sale license is $533 with an annual renewal fee of $533. An on-sale license is just over $240,000 with a renewal fee of $1,500.

