Obscure Brewery celebrates equality for the disabled with specialty orange beer

Obscure's Orange Beer for ADA
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls brewery is celebrating an important milestone in American history with a specialty orange fruit beer.

Obscure Brewing released its “Accessibly Orange Beer” on Tuesday. The Belgium ale was created to celebrate 32 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The law went into effect on July 26, 1990, prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.

Representatives of Obscure say this is their way of celebrating all of their customers.

“It’s kind of just amazing to think that, you know, the ADA has only been around for, for 32 years, that before that, there must have been so many challenges,” said Obscure Brewing Co. Owner Don Choate. “So it’s something worth celebrating, that everyone has access to what everyone else has access to.”

The Accessibly Orange beer is available for a limited time only. Obscure had the same beer on tap last year and it sold out in about two weeks.

