Sioux Falls gives update on downtown parking ramp

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held an information meeting today regarding an update on the downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue.

The presentation was given by Chief of Staff for the city Erica Beck. She says this has been a long time coming.

“We have a great developable site downtown with the downtown parking ramp and the land adjacent to the parking ramp and that’s what we talked about with the council today was how we are going to work together to move that project forward and offer the opportunity to interested parties,” said Erica Beck, Chief of Staff.

City counselor Marshall Selberg says involving the city and the public in the project will yield the best outcome.

“I think that’s the smartest thing they’re doing right now is they’re getting a lot of different views, a lot of different ideas from a lot of different smart people from different areas and communities and businesses,” said Marshall Selberg City counselor.

Beck says this is a unique project with many different opportunities due to the existing parking structure.

“The sky is the limit for the types of interest we could receive and the types of uses that might be looking at locating there. Including everything from hotels, other commercial uses, office spaces, corporate headquarters, multi-family residential, condo space,” said Beck.

In the meantime, the city will be adjusting the current property.

“The city is moving forward with some short-term aesthetic improvements to the site. In fact, today the site is being graded, we expect the grading to be done by the end of this week and then pavement to start on the site adjacent to 10th street,” said Beck.

The next information update is set for September 13th, and is open to the public.

