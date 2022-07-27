Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55 plus community

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Sioux Falls today for the Courtyards at Golden Gateway, a new housing development for those aged 55 plus, looking to live an active lifestyle.

Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction says this is something Sioux Falls has been missing.

“There is such a need for this right now in Sioux Falls, and there has been for a while because there is just nothing exactly like this,” said Kyle Kelly, President of Kelly Construction.

Nathan Stallinga, board member for the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce says this is due to the housing crisis that Sioux Falls is experiencing.

“From the chamber perspective and from a city perspective, this is something today okay we’re going to need solutions to address the housing situation that we have and Kelly bringing this to town is another option for people to have,” said Nathan Stallinga, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce board member.

They say this will help to free up homes throughout Sioux Falls for those searching for housing.

“By bringing 131 of these units to town and most of these will be people that are selling their homes that they currently have in Sioux Falls. That’s going to make 131 homes locally available to move up buyers,” said Kelly.

The new development will have different amenities such as a pool, pickleball courts, a gym, and more.

Ideally, this will provide the options some people are looking for.

“The key to this is 55 plus is an active community because people, they’re not sedentary, they’re super active, many of them are in their career,” said David Shelton, broker at Century 21.

Some homes are already available in this community with hopes to have more homes up for sale in upcoming months.

