South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, active cases up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, nine people have died since last week, and active cases are on the rise.

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community spread level. In South Dakota, 61 out of 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

Since last Wednesday, nine people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 2,956. Of those who passed, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and three were 80 years or older.

Active cases have risen by 214 since the last report, however, South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are down again for the second week, with a total of 82 patients in the state.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.