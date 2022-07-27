Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, active cases up

The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days...
The state of Alaska reported on Friday 528 additional COVID-19 infections for the last two days as case counts continue to decline.(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, nine people have died since last week, and active cases are on the rise.

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community spread level. In South Dakota, 61 out of 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

Since last Wednesday, nine people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 2,956. Of those who passed, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and three were 80 years or older.

Active cases have risen by 214 since the last report, however, South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are down again for the second week, with a total of 82 patients in the state.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the...
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Beautiful for Thursday and Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Thermo Bond
Thermo Bond to host open house & ribbon cutting for new facility
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
8th Circuit Court denies Noem’s appeal for fireworks
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help