Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication.

Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets for himself and his girlfriend Crystal Garrison from Indiana to Washington state to visit his dying grandfather.

“It was years not talking to them just because I was young and dumb. Now I’m just trying to get back and get what time I have left,” said Jonathon.

Plans for a quick stop in Sioux Falls changed after the bus broke down Sunday at about noon.

“They told us that there would be a bus here at seven o’clock that night. That would be able to continue us West,” said Jonathon.

That bus didn’t show. Tensions grew among a bus full of tired, hungry people after a 24-hour wait. That’s when we got the call from Jonathon asking for help. We placed calls and e-mailed Jefferson lines headquarters in Minneapolis, then drove to meet Jonathon at the bus station just west of Russel and I-29.

“They were giving us no help and just treating us like less than people,” said Jonathon. “There was paper thrown in a woman’s face when she was just trying to figure out a way to feed her child.”

Three options were given: take a bus back to where they departed, get rerouted, which would add two days to the trip, or wait for the next bus. Jonathon’s girlfriend, Crystal Garrison, ten weeks pregnant, was exhausted.

“I’ve been very uncomfortable. I just want to take a shower and eat some actual food,” said Crystal.

Those remaining took turns calling customer service for help and sleeping in bus depot chairs. The closest walk to a convenience station to find food would mean walking over the I-29 overpass on Russell street, which is under construction. Lanes are reduced on the overpass, and there are no pedestrian designations to cross.

“There are children, pregnant people, disabled people, elderly people, sick people here that are trying to go places,” said Crystal.

As we interviewed Jonathon Monday afternoon, 24 hours into the ordeal, his phone rang. Jefferson Lines was providing hotel rooms for the stranded passengers.

“It’s a huge relief. I just wished it didn’t have to get to this point,” said Jonathon.

Whether it was the multiple calls the couple made to the customer service line, our contact with the company’s headquarters, or a combination of both, a resolution for lodging was found.

The local staff we talked to said they did not know what caused the bus delays or what the plan was to help the stranded passengers.

“We are the customer, and we paid for it. It is not our job to fix this mistake. It was them and for us to happen to step in was just like you I need to pay now I did your job. Where’s my hourly pay?” said Crystal.

We met up with the passengers again Tuesday at noon. Their luggage was being loaded on the bus, and they were lining up to board. One passenger told me he had chosen to be re-routed and was bussed to Kansas City, then back to Sioux Falls to catch the bus with the other travelers he was initially stranded with.

Another family approached us and said they were traveling to an important medical appointment, which would be missed if there were other delays.

Another passenger said Sioux Falls was his second delay after a bus was unavailable for him to board in Chicago.

When the passengers arrive at their destination, they’ll most certainly be grateful to get off the road, including Jonathon, who can’t wait to see his grandfather.

“To be home and see him and give him a hug in his own house. I can’t wait,” said Jonathon.

We did hear from Kevin Pursey, Director of Sales Jefferson Lines in Minneapolis, who said, “Like all businesses, we are dealing with the global parts shortage, which has made it difficult to have spare bus ready to use when needed. In this particular case, we were unable to reroute passengers, so we kept our station open through the night so that passengers had a place to stay. We also provided food and beverages as well,” said Pursley in a statement. “We did provide food and continue to provide food. Cancellations are part of the transportation business as you may be aware of by the thousands of flights that have been cancelled this summer. We are working very hard to get the passengers to their destination.”

We pressed further on Monday and asked about the food provisions, as the corporation’s statement and what their customers were saying did not match. Pursey responded:

“The assistant manager said she brought in food from her house when she did the night shift, as well as food was brought in this morning.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.