Thermo Bond to host open house & ribbon cutting for new facility

Thermo Bond
Thermo Bond(Thermo Bond)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lightweight building manufacturing company, Thermo Bond, announced a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Open House debut the opening of their new facility.

The celebratory events will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, at the north I29 Exit of Elk Point, SD.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get our fantastic team under one roof and into a modern, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. We know the potential productivity of this new footprint will allow Thermo Bond to grow our capacity in Elk Point by more than 100%,” said Todd Schuver, CEO.

Thermo Bond started in the late 1908′s with ten employees manufacturing in a three-car garage, according to a press release. The company has outgrown its downtown Elk Point, SD facilities equal approximately 35,000 square feet located on 4.7 acres. The new 75,000-square-foot facility sits on 13 acres of land and the company also now has over 170 employees.

Thermo Bond originally primarily provided cell phone shelters and has since grown to serve companies who are thriving in all types of communications including cell networks, emergency management, fiber-optic networks, and power distribution.

To find out more about this promotion and the products we offer visit our website at ThermoBond.Com.

