Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Komodo Dragon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this edition of Wild Wednesday, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo learning about a remarkable reptile: the Komodo Dragon.

This one here is named Natasha. We have education specialist Allison Gould joining us this morning.

It’s going to be a hot day, there’s sunshine already and Natasha looks like she likes the sun.

“She does, she absolutely loves the patches of the sun when it moves around her exhibit, she follows it around. And she especially loves her rock right up front, she’ll come and put her feet up and just bask in the sun all day long,” said Allison.

Now, what’s unique about her and a few others, you said there are only two others who have venom.

“Yes, so she is one of three venomous lizards around the world, and she is the largest species of lizard found in the world,” said Allison.

Wow, now does she shed any of her skin? What are some of her traits?

“Yes she does, she has scales just like other reptiles, and she sheds them kind of in chunks or patches, not all at once as a snake would. But she does shed them as she needs to,” said Allison.

Where do they originate?

“They are only found on the Komodo Islands, a small grouping of islands in Indonesia, and that’s the only place in the world where they’re found,” said Allison.

Is there something kind of special or unique, are they kind of dangerous due to the venom?

“They are, yes. Since they are venomous, that’s what they use to hunt down their food, and they are considered ambush predators so they will sit and wait for something to cross their path, and then they’ll lunge at it, and bite with their venom. And then they’ll just sit and wait until that venom slows the animal down, so they just kind of take their time while they’re hunting,” said Allison.

They let their meal come to them.

“Pretty much, yeah,” said Allison.

And typically, that’ll be a small little mouse, or...?

“They’ll eat anything up to as big as a deer, but they are carnivores, so they’ll eat just about any other mammals. Deer, pigs, rabbits, squirrels, kind of anything that they can find. Here at the zoo, we give her mice and hard-boiled eggs, those are her favorite foods,” said Allison.

What a nice, balanced duo! Thanks so much for being with us this morning and teaching us about Natasha.

Be sure to make it over to the Great Plains Zoo so you can see her yourself.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.