Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a...
SD Missing Persons Clearinghouse website improves access to vital information