An Absolutely Gorgeous Day

Nice Temps Continue
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday with just a few clouds drifting through the region this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 70s in the north to the low 80s in the south. The wind should stay light and the humidity should stay low. Overnight, we’ll keep the mostly clear sky around and drop back into the 50s for lows. It will be another good night to open the windows and turn off that AC!

Sunshine will continue for Friday with temperatures that will only be a few degrees warmer. By this weekend, we’ll start to see things warm up a bit. We’ll jump into the upper 80s to the lower 90s by Saturday and the low to mid 90s look to return by Sunday. On Sunday, some isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll be heating up again. Highs will jump back into the mid to upper 90s across the region. Other than a slight chance of a storm here and there, it looks like we’ll stay pretty dry.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

