Canaries changing team name to The Dudes and giving away bobbleheads this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Oh, no. They’ve done it again.

The Sioux Falls Canaries, who infamously changed their team name to “The Pheasants” for a couple years before switching back a decade ago, will call themselves “The Dudes” starting on Friday.

But the flip will happen just one night, unless you’re counting their name on Twitter, which has been “The Sioux Falls Dudes” all week.

It’s all in fun for Friday’s “2nd Annual Big Lebowski Night” promotion, which kicks off a six-game homestand.

The Birds are celebrating the 1998 cult slacker comedy movie by changing their name to the main character, “The Dude,” played by Jeff Bridges. Other odes to the flick will be special $10 tickets to fans who wear robes to the game (The Dude loves his robes), mock White Russian cocktails, and a raffle for a grand prize rug that will really tie your room together.

The team will wear special “Dudes” jerseys that are the color of the sweater The Dude wore, and have a graphic of a bowling pin and bowling ball. Bowling was a favorite past-time of The Dude and his friends, and several scenes were shot in a bowling alley. Fans have a chance to buy the jerseys the players wore in an online auction.

And after their 7:05 game with the Kansas City Monarchs, The Dudes will abide with the Friday night tradition of an All-Star Fireworks show after the game.

Although far from a box office blockbuster, “The Big Lebowski” has a loyal enough following of fans and enough a mass appeal for those who have never even heard of the movie to warrant a smash promotion, said Canaries vice president Duell Higbe.

“It was one of our biggest crowds and best promotions all season,” Higbe said. “It was such a blast. Those that are Lebowski zealots were in Heaven, but what clicked was us being called ‘The Dudes.’ Our emcee dressed like ‘The Dude’ and little kids who are definitely not old or mature enough to see the movie were shouting ‘Hey, Dude,’ all night as he walked by. Everybody loves a team called The Dudes.”

On Saturday, The Dudes will become The Canaries again, and fans will have a chance at owning bobbleheads. Here are the details about the other Canaries games on their homestand. Gates open an hour before first pitch.

For every game, The Birdcage has a Kids Zone area with a playground and bounce house that is supervised by Canaries staff, meaning parents and guardians can drop young kids off at the Kids Zone and enjoy the game in stands. On Friday and Saturday, fans can score an “All You Can Eat and Drink Ticket Package” for $45 > https://www.fevo.com/edp/All-You-Can-Eat-Friday-Night-X1YB7yhg?referrer_hash=vmBElr02

Canaries changing team name to The Dudes and giving away bobbleheads this weekend (Sioux Falls Canaries)

Saturday, July 30 (7:05) — The Office “Prison Mike” Bobblehead Night. The second of the Birds’ four “Mount Rushmore of Sitcom Bobblehead Nights” will feature Michael Scott’s bad boy alter ego. Free bobbleheads to the first 300 fans through the gates. But if you want to guarantee yourself one, order the $35 ticket-and-bobblehead package by clicking here > https://www.fevo.com/edp/Sioux-Falls-Canaries--Bobble-Head-Ticket-Package-iEKr92sG. There will be a $25 All You Can Eat barbecue buffet from Big Bertha’s BBQ, which will include meat, cornbread muffins, mac ‘n’ cheese, baked beans, and coleslaw.

Sunday, July 31 — Superhero Sunday! Free Admission to any kid 12 and under who wears a superhero costume to the game! Get the Sunday Family FunDay 4-Pack — 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for $50 > https://www.fevo.com/edp/Family-4-Pack-Sunday-Fundays-npiQzyyJ?referrer_hash=vmBElr02. Anyone can play catch in the outfield before the game, then run the bases after it! The food special will be a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Hashbrown Brunch Burger, and bloody mary’s will be served.

There will be two more bobblehead nights, both Fridays — Aug. 13 (Friends “Joey How You Doin’” bobblehead) and Aug. 27 (”Frank the Trashman” from the show Always Sunny in Philadelphia). For the Canaries complete schedule and to order tickets, click here > https://sfcanaries.com/

