Celebrating National Ice Cream month with Stensland Family Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! July is National Ice Cream month, and what better way to celebrate than here at local Stensland Family Farm to check out their creamery and find out how ice cream is made.

I am here with Doug Stensland and we’re about to go into the processing plant and learn all about the Stensland Family Farm and how they make their ice cream and dairy products and goods.

“The processing room here basically starts with a mixer, and we have it right here, so it’s just like a big blender with ingredients that will be added into there for that ice cream mix. Once that ice cream mix gets done, it will go into the homogenizer and then will go from there to this tank here and will be held into here until ready to be filled, be emptied out into this pipe, and then cruise on through this pipe over into our filler over there,” said owner Doug Stensland.

“Where the silver tank is on the top, just pumped into that, and there is a float over there that keeps that regulated, and then from there it gets filled into the jugs,” said Doug.

“In this room, we’ll have our ice cream mix, which is these gallon jugs here, they got the ice cream mix in them, and they’ll add that into the machine, I know Katie will probably catch me on some things because I won’t explain it the right way. They’ll add that into the machines, now they’re putting some ingredients on the top here, adding in some ingredients. That’ll get our added things inside the ice cream, some of those products are actually made in our bakery on site too,” said Doug.

“This is a freezer area where we keep the ice cream and some of our other frozen items, a lot of racking up here to be able to store and keep a lot of products. When we take it out, we bring it out into a 32-degree room here, and we are able to stage it and keep the quality of ice cream and not lose that until we load it onto the trucks,” said Doug.

How many flavors do you have in total?

“I think my wife said she has about 67-70 flavors developed. We do a lot of specialties during certain times of the year,” said Doug.

This is a full family affair, you have so many different parts of your family working at different jobs. Tell us a little bit about that.

“Going back, us being around here in this area for about 7 generations, we have about 4 generations here on the farm, with my wife, my folks, and I and we have 4 kids involved in the operation, along with 11 grandkids and about 4 of those are in that age too they’re taking part in it. Along with 20 maybe 22 employees. A lot of things going on here, a lot of different segments of what you see. We are blessed in a lot of ways,” said Doug.

Thank you Doug so much for celebrating National Ice Cream month and showing us the ins and outs of Stensland Family Farms and all that goes into making your amazing ice cream and all of your products.

“Thanks for coming, I appreciate having you,” said Doug.

And what flavor is this one?

“We’ve got Heavenly Holstein, that’s a mix of oreo cookies with our vanilla ice cream,” said Doug.

Oh my goodness, that is too good, it is dangerously good. Be sure to check out, there are so many different places throughout South Dakota where you can get this amazing ice cream.

https://www.stenslandfamilyfarms.com/

