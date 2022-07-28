Inside Washington series to be held in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Inside Washington series with South Dakota’s congressional delegation in August.

Inside Washington is a forum that allows attendees to hear directly from elected officials about issues being considered at the federal level, particularly those that could potentially impact local businesses. The format is an interview with the elected official, followed by questions from the audience.

Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, and Representative Dusty Johnson will each be the featured guest at their own Inside Washington event.

The 2022 Inside Washington series schedule is:

Inside Washington with Sen. Thune Tuesday, Aug. 16, noon-1 p.m. Sioux Falls Convention Center

Inside Washington with Sen. Rounds Thursday, Aug. 25, noon-1 p.m. Holiday Inn City Centre

Inside Washington with Rep. Johnson Tuesday, Aug. 30, noon-1 p.m. Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel

Registration is required to attend Inside Washington. The cost is $35 per person per event for Chamber members or $60 for non-members. A plated lunch is included with registration. More details can be found at SiouxfFallsChamber.Com.

