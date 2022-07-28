Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jefferson says Vikings players are pumped to be back in camp with new Head Coach

Vikes connecting with new coaching staff
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Today was Day One of the Minnesota Vikings Fall Training Camp. And as we heard from Adam Thielen last night, there is plenty of optimism in the air with a new coaching staff in place...

As Chad Greenway talked about today on Calling All Sports, it’s a brand new culture that this coaching staff brings. It doesn’t happen overnight, but when it’s embraced by the players that makes a big difference.

Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson says, ”It’s been good for us. Just seeing the new coaches coming in and having the connection, building that connection with them. Coach KO has been doing a great job just connecting all of us just trying to have a team bond. And it’s just going good. Everybody’s so comfortable and just excited to go into the season.”

Zach will be in camp tomorrow and will have a full report tomorrow night from Eagan, Minnesota. Players reported on Tuesday and today was the first full day of practice.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Unity Rd in Hartford is part of a national chain but owners are from Sioux Falls area
South Dakota’s first state-licensed pot dispensary ready to open
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the...
10 superfoods for dogs from your very own kitchen

Latest News

State A Legion Baseball Recap from Day One in Rapid City
State “A” Legion Baseball recap from Day One in Rapid City
Sioux Falls Little League team looking forward to next road trip
Sioux Falls Little Leaguers are excited for another road trip
July 27th Plays of the Week
July 27th Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 27th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 27th