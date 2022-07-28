Jet ski accident leaves man unconscious in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Dakota Radio Group News, two jet skis accidentally collided in the waters of LaFramboise Island leaving one man unconscious.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on the main Missouri River channel. A rescue boat and rescue jet ski went to help the victim.

“Based on what we have heard, the two jet skis, jet skiers were two adult males, and they were just out there doing what jet skiers do, having a good time,” said Paul. “One got too close to the other but did end up striking the, well one of the adult males, knocking him unconscious.”

Paul says the one jet skier drove into the water after the injured one.

“He was face down in the water, he flipped him back over and got him to shore, where he started to regain consciousness at that point. And he was able to flag down a fishing boat who was able to call 911.”

The injured man was brought to an ambulance for further assistance. Both jet skiers involved were wearing life jackets.

Assisting with the water rescue were the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and South Dakota Central Communications Dispatch Center.

