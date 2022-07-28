Jif peanut butter recalled in salmonella outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, 21 people across 17 states have reportedly been contaminated with salmonella traced back to Jif peanut butter, sold worldwide.

The report shows of the people contaminated, four have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recall included different varieties including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. Companies that use Jif to make their products were also recalled. For a full list visit the FDA’s website.

You can check if your peanut butter was included with the recall by checking the numbers listed on the label. If your peanut butter was included in the recall, the first four numbers would be 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers would be ‘450′ as shown in the image below.

The CDC warns consumers not to eat the recalled foods or feed them to animals.

Jif Peanut Butter Recall (CDC)

