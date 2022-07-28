Avera Medical Minute
July 27th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Baseball, Golf, Swimming, Auto Racing and Volleyball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Playoffs bring the best of the best, and Watertown’s Ryan Roby laid it all out for a diving catch in their effort to advance in the State “A” Legion Super Regional.

Sioux Falls’s Luke Honner found birdie with this long shot, and finished third place in the AJGA GreatLIFE Junior Challenge

O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly is bringing home gold, after she and the U19 United States squad took the Pan American championship with a 3-0 sweep of Brazil.

The 2022 South Dakota State “A” Long Course Swim Meet saw records fall, as Sioux Falls’ Brock Russell set a new meet record with a 4:49.37 time in the 400M IM.

And our top place this week goes to Amelia Eisenschenk, leaving the competition in the dust and becoming the youngest sprint car feature winner in I-90 Speedway history at only 14 years old.

And those are your plays of the week.

