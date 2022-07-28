Miracle Treat Day helps local families through Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day returned to its normal day this year after having to change things due to COVID-19 over the last several years.

At least $1 of every blizzard sold Thursday will be going towards the Children’s Miracle Network, an organization that steps in and helps families when kids are having health problems.

”We support families with meal vouchers so they can go get a meal from the cafeteria without having to worry about where the money is coming from that when maybe they’re not working, the same thing goes for mileage and hotel stays so they don’t have to worry about that when they’re already going through something so rough,” Sanford Health Foundation senior development officer Bethany Olson said.

Children’s Miracle Network has greatly helped Lena Olivier and her family after Lena was born via emergency C-section over 2 months before she was due.

Lena’s mom, Melissa, says the Children’s Miracle Network and the Sioux Falls community have helped them every step of the way.

”Our community is very passionate about children and giving back so for us Miracle Treat Day is people in our community that are coming and spending their time and money to benefit kids like Lena and that is truly remarkable,” Melissa Olivier said.

Miracle Treat Day is extra special for the Olivier family this year as Lena is featured on every blizzard coupon sold.

”It’s pretty surreal, she thinks it’s pretty awesome, she likes to remind everyone that it’s her on the coupon and she’s really embraced the spotlight well,” Melissa Olivier said.

Miracle Treat Day runs at more than 25 Dairy Queen locations in South Dakota and Minnesota.

