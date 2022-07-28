Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A mother in Mississippi is behind bars after she intentionally ran over her 6-year-old with her car, according to police.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon regarding an injured 6-year-old who was run over by a car.

Police identified the driver as the child’s mother, 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley. Police said Bradley fled the scene but was later captured in a nearby area.

The child’s condition is unknown. Police said the child’s father also received minor injuries during the altercation.

Bradley was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a 10-year-old transgender girl...
10-year-old transgender girl can rejoin school’s softball team, federal judge orders
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
LIVE: Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
Miracle Treat Day will raise funds for kids from around the area.
Miracle Treat Day helps local families through Children’s Miracle Network
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest