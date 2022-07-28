Redfield man dead in one-car crash south of Ipswich

IPSWICH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Highway Patrol released the name of a man who died in a single-car crash on Sunday.

Initial reports show the 53-year-old man was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion northbound on SD Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and started on fire.

Michael Rothacker, Sr., was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelt use has not yet been determined.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

