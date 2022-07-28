Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Redfield man dead in one-car crash south of Ipswich

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IPSWICH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Highway Patrol released the name of a man who died in a single-car crash on Sunday.

Initial reports show the 53-year-old man was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion northbound on SD Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and started on fire.

Michael Rothacker, Sr., was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelt use has not yet been determined.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Miracle Treat Day will raise funds for kids from around the area.
Miracle Treat Day helps local families through Children’s Miracle Network
Serene Thin Elk is the Chief Behavioral Health Officer at South Dakota Urban Indian Health.
Someone You Should Know: Native American advocates offer spiritual-based programs through non-profit
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman
“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a...
SD Missing Persons Clearinghouse website improves access to vital information