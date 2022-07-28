Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect threatened victim with knife for trying to help woman

Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a...
Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a charge of Aggravated Assault.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the male suspect threatened a person with a knife after they tried to defend the woman he was harassing.

Lieutenant Adam Petersen reported an aggravated assault that happened on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls. The victim was someone walking home and saw the suspect kick the wheels and jump on the hood of a car with a woman passenger. The suspect was demanding that the woman give him a ride. The victim told the suspect to leave the woman alone, and the suspect talked back.

The victim did not have a phone or any weapons and kept walking. Then the woman drove up to the victim and asked him to call the police. The suspect ran toward them, and the victim told the suspect to stay back. The suspect was within several feet of the victim and threatened the victim with a large kitchen knife. The victim got in a stance to protect themself, and the suspect dropped the knife in the grass and ran away.

Police were able to locate the suspect, Samuel Schroeder, 29, from Sioux Falls, who now faces a charge of Aggravated Assault.

No injuries were reported.

