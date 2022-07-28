Avera Medical Minute
SD Missing Persons Clearinghouse website improves access to vital information

“A total number of missing and murdered indigenous women is unknown, and it’s unknown for a number of reasons. A main one being the fact that the databases that collect any information on Missing Persons doesn’t really capture the information that you would need,” said Goodwin.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Mark Vargo said improvements to the website will allow for better sharing of vital information regarding missing persons statewide.

“The most important upgrade is the automatic updating of information 24/7 as the page is tied into to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC),” said Vargo. “That will allow for information to be disseminated through the Clearinghouse as soon the initial entry is made into the national database.”

The new page makes it easier to search for missing people with improved and added filters that allow searches by gender and race. Expanded descriptors include height, weight, hair color, eye color, and information such as the person’s last known location and what the person was last seen wearing. The user also will be able to arrange the page through multiple options including most recent, least recent, and alphabetical.

Vargo said the Attorney General’s Office is in the process of hiring a new Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons specialist. He said this website will be an important resource for that specialist.

“We want this website to be easy for people to use,” said Vargo. “The public can help authorities find missing persons and return them to their loved ones.”

The new page, https://MissingPersons.SD.Gov/, became operational on June 28, 2022.

