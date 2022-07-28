Sioux Falls Little Leaguers are excited for another road trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is back out on the diamond getting ready for the next road trip. Winning the state title in Rapid City over the weekend qualified them for the Regional in Indianapolis with the winner of that advancing to Williamsport, PA...

This year’s group of 12-year-olds is excited to see what they can do after watching Gavin Weir and his buddies on national TV last summer. And they’re excited to see the competition.

Talec Schlimgen says, ”They’re going to be just as good, probably the same as anyone. But we’ve just go to stay focused, and have the same energy as we did.”

Evin Edwards says, ”All of us, we’ve known each other for a couple of years. We have the sportsmanship and everything, we’re all good friends. We just really know each other.”

The team will leave next Wednesday for Indianapolis. And just like last year’s team, they would keep going east if they win and advance to the Little League World Series...

