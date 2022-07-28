State “A” Legion Baseball recap from Day One in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good day for the top seed at the State “A” Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City. But the Brookings Bandits had to rally to beat Pierre 6-5.

Mitchell gave up the game’s first run but came back to beat Rapid City Post 320 4-1. And SF East jumped out to a big lead right away and never looked back in a 14-2 win over Brandon Valley.

Harrisburg took on Rapid City Post 22 in the final game of the day. The Hardhats scored 4 times in the 4th inning to break a scoreless tie and made that stand up in a 4-2 win.

So Brookings, Mitchell, SF East and RC Post 22 all advance in the winner’s bracket.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.