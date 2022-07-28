Avera Medical Minute
State “A” Legion Baseball recap from Day One in Rapid City

Brookings, Mitchell, RC Post 22 and SF East all advance in winner’s bracket
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good day for the top seed at the State “A” Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City. But the Brookings Bandits had to rally to beat Pierre 6-5.

Mitchell gave up the game’s first run but came back to beat Rapid City Post 320 4-1. And SF East jumped out to a big lead right away and never looked back in a 14-2 win over Brandon Valley.

Harrisburg took on Rapid City Post 22 in the final game of the day. The Hardhats scored 4 times in the 4th inning to break a scoreless tie and made that stand up in a 4-2 win.

So Brookings, Mitchell, SF East and RC Post 22 all advance in the winner’s bracket.

