Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tuition assistance available at Southeast Technical College

Coordinated effort with DSS funds tuition for high-need programs
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.(Business Wire/AP)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans can get help paying for courses in in-demand fields at Southeast Technical College through a program offered by the Department of Social Services, according to a press release.

South Dakota residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may qualify for an Employment and Training program through DSS. This program can assist students in covering tuition and fees for high-need programs at Southeast Technical College.

“Through this program, DSS is able to help individuals gain the skills they need to increase their wages and provide for their families. These skilled workers, in turn, will help South Dakota businesses continue to prosper,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Education and job training help tremendously in advancing a career and DSS is proud to partner with STC to offer this opportunity to more South Dakotans.”

Eligible students may choose from more than two dozen diplomas, certificates,s and course options in high-wage, in-demand careers such as welding, commercial driver’s license training, business, healthcare, industrial technology, information technology, and construction.

“This funding will make a world of difference for eligible students, families, and our community,” said STC President Bob Griggs. “Southeast Tech is excited to partner with DSS and continue our mission of promoting lifetime success and meeting the workforce needs of our region.”

Learn more at SouthEastTech.Edu/Costs-Financial-Aid/Snap-Tuition-Assistance.php

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
File.
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say
Many who have lived with pain are relieved to have a legal natural option instead of opiods
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
Michael Ambrose from Clark, SD wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges
UPDATE: Wanted Clark man spotted in Watertown, now in custody
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

silhouette
Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries
Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
Inside Washington series to be held in August
Life Jackets
Jet ski accident knocks man unconscious in Pierre
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
Jif peanut butter recalled in salmonella outbreak