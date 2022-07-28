Tuition assistance available at Southeast Technical College

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans can get help paying for courses in in-demand fields at Southeast Technical College through a program offered by the Department of Social Services, according to a press release.

South Dakota residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may qualify for an Employment and Training program through DSS. This program can assist students in covering tuition and fees for high-need programs at Southeast Technical College.

“Through this program, DSS is able to help individuals gain the skills they need to increase their wages and provide for their families. These skilled workers, in turn, will help South Dakota businesses continue to prosper,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Education and job training help tremendously in advancing a career and DSS is proud to partner with STC to offer this opportunity to more South Dakotans.”

Eligible students may choose from more than two dozen diplomas, certificates,s and course options in high-wage, in-demand careers such as welding, commercial driver’s license training, business, healthcare, industrial technology, information technology, and construction.

“This funding will make a world of difference for eligible students, families, and our community,” said STC President Bob Griggs. “Southeast Tech is excited to partner with DSS and continue our mission of promoting lifetime success and meeting the workforce needs of our region.”

Learn more at SouthEastTech.Edu/Costs-Financial-Aid/Snap-Tuition-Assistance.php

