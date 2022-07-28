Veterinarian shortage has pets in need waiting longer for care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those with pets never want to see their animals in pain. Local veterinarians are working hard to cater to all the animals in need, but a variety of factors are causing their patients to wait longer than they normally would for care.

“There is a lot of vets in general that were baby boomers who owned their own practices, including my dad he used to who this practice, they all sort of retired especially when COVID hit,” Sara Hofer said, the head veterinarian at South Central Veterinarian Clinic.

Not enough people have filled the vacancies left by those who retired. Now, ailments like ear and bladder infections, that would typically be handled at the E.R. are being taken on by other facilities.

‘We don’t want to overwhelm the E.R, they’re already overwhelmed. The wait times are getting longer and longer, so we’re trying to sneak those things in. To have spots in the day to see things like that, we’re having to turn away regular stuff like vaccines and wellness exams,” Hofer said.

The lack of vets is also contributing to burnout.

“It hurts us to have to turn people away, we don’t want their animals suffering, but we physically can’t handle anymore,” Hofer said.

Hofer believes there may be relief in the short term because a lot of people purchased pets during the pandemic and that has since slowed down. However, there may be larger problems down the road.

“I think it’s a persistent problem. The student loans when you come out of vet school are just getting higher and higher. It’s hard to make a living in this job. I think a lot of people are going to wisen up to that fact there aren’t going to be as many vets coming out of school as there should be to replace the ones that are leaving,” Hofer said.

