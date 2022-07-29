Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 28th

Vikes Training Camp, Stampede Coach, Bergen Reilly and State Legion Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There is plenty of optimism in Vikings training camp. Zach Borg was in Eagan, MN and tells us why. The Stampede introduced their new Head Coach and GM. Bergen Reilly talks about being on Team USA and winning a gold in volleyball and highlights from the State A Legion Baseball Tournament and the Canaries.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

