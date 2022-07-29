Avera McKennan announces staffing changes in Board of Trustees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center appointed new members to its Board of Trustees for its new fiscal year which began July 1.

According to a press release from the hospital, Benjamin Solomon, MD, joins as a new board member. Tom Biegler is the new board chair and Pat Costello is vice chair. Jennifer Bunkers continues as philanthropy council chair and Jared Friedman, MD, continues as chief of the medical staff.

More on Tom Biegler

A native of Aberdeen and resident of Sioux Falls, Biegler is President and CEO of Regency Hotel Management. He currently serves on the Avera Heart Hospital Board, the South Dakota Tourism Advisory Board, and The Country Club of Sioux Falls Board in addition to his work with the Avera McKennan Board of Trustees. He had previously served on the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Board. He holds a degree from Northern State University.

More on Pat Costello

Pat Costello is Vice President of Schoeneman’s Building Materials Center in Sioux Falls and has served as Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Sioux Falls City Councilor. He is on the 2022 Sioux Falls Development Foundation Board Executive Committee as past chair and holds a degree from Arizona State University.

More on Benjamin Solomon

Dr. Solomon is a medical oncologist with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Sioux Falls. He joined Avera in 2013, holds a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and completed residency and fellowship at the Mayo School of Graduate Education in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Solomon is actively involved in cancer clinical trials and precision oncology at Avera. He is also an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

Avera McKennan thanks Rick Kooima, MD, outgoing board member.

“Service on the Board of Trustees is an important aspect of the Avera Health ministry. People from within our organization and the greater community bring their talents and experience together to provide guidance and direction,” said David Flicek, President, and CEO of Avera McKennan. “Avera McKennan patients, families, and staff ultimately benefit from the insights they share and we are so grateful for their service.”

